Nationals and infielder Amed Rosario agree to $2 million, 1-year contract

WASHINGTON (AP) — Infielder Amed Rosario and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract. Rosario, 29, hit .280 with 18 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 32 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and 29 scores over 103 games last season with Tampa Bay, Cincinnati and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Washington in a corresponding roster move designated right-hander Joan Adon for assignment. Rosario is the latest addition by the Nationals after they acquired first baseman Nathaniel Lowe in a trade with Texas and signed Josh Bell as a free agent.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.