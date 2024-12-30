Nationals agree with Josh Bell on a 1-year, $6M contract, AP source says

A person familiar with negotiations told The Associated Press the Washington Nationals have agreed with first baseman Josh Bell on a one-year contract worth $6 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. Bell returns to Washington after spending the 2021 season and bulk of 2022 there. He was sent to San Diego with Juan Soto at the deadline in ’22 and played for Cleveland, Miami and Arizona the past two seasons. The 32-year-old is a veteran of 1,159 regular-season and playoff games.

