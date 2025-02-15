Nathaniel Lowe loses to Washington Nationals in final salary arbitration case of the year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — First baseman Nathaniel Lowe has lost to Washington in the final salary arbitration case this year and will get the Nationals’ $10.3 million offer rather than his $11.1 million request. That leaves teams with a winning record at 5-4. Lowe hit .265 with 16 homers and a career-high 89 RBIs last season for the Texas Rangers, who traded him to Washington on Dec. 22 for left-hander Robert Garcia. Lowe had a $7.5 million salary last year and is eligible for arbitration again next offseason and for free agency after the 2026 World Series.

