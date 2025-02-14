Nathaniel Lowe and Washington Nationals argue final salary arbitration case of the year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — First baseman Nathaniel Lowe asked to be paid $11.1 million and the Washington Nationals argued for $10.3 million in the final salary arbitration hearing of the year. A decision is expected Saturday. Lowe hit .265 with 16 homers and a career-high 89 RBIs last season for the Texas Rangers, who traded him to Washington on Dec. 22 for left-hander Robert Garcia. Teams and players split the eight previous hearings. Among 169 players eligible for arbitration after the tender deadline on Nov. 22, only 17 were headed to hearings after the Jan. 9 exchange of figures.

