Nashville hosting Broadway Block Party women’s volleyball tournament in August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville will host a trio of women’s volleyball games in a new tournament Aug. 31 at the home of the NHL’s Predators featuring five-time national champs Nebraska with Purdue, Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. The Nashville Sports Council and ESPN Events announced the Broadway Block Party on Tuesday. It’s the first women’s collegiate volleyball tournament at Bridgestone Arena. Fans will be able to watch all three games for one ticket. Nebraska and Kentucky will play the first game with Purdue and Tennessee the second match pitting teams that have made four straight NCAA Tournaments. Illinois wraps up the event against Vanderbilt in its inaugural season.

