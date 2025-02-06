NASCAR’s new Hall of Fame inductees include a WWII veteran, safety pioneer and former AP journalist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The 15th class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame will be inducted Friday night and headlined by Ricky Rudd and Carl Edwards, drivers named to the top 75 in history. Rudd and Edwards are being inducted alongside the late Ralph Moody, who was elected on the pioneer ballot. Dr. Dean Sicking, who is credited with creating the life-saving SAFER barrier following Dale Earnhardt’s 2001 death, is the Landmark Award winner for contribution to the sport, and retired motorsports writer Mike Harris of The Associated Press is being honored as recipient of the 2025 Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence.

