NASCAR’s Alex Bowman moves on from playoff penalty and plans to use it as motivation in ’25

Alex Bowman is over the sting of last season. The NASCAR driver was disqualified from a playoff race because his No. 48 Chevrolet failed to meet minimum weight. It resulted in a loss of points that ended his season a month before the championship finale. It ruined what Bowman thought was shaping up to be a championship-contending run. He says “I was mad for about a day and then it was just time to get back to work.” Now he’s hoping to use that setback as motivation for 2025. The Cup Series officially begins with the Daytona 500 on Feb. 16.

