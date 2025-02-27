NASCAR stars enjoy immersive Mexico City visit ahead of first international Cup Series race

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Daniel Suarez led a quartet of NASCAR stars through the streets of Mexico City in search of a nightcap following a full day of showcasing his native country to his fellow competitors. It was part of an immersive experience ahead of NASCAR’s planned first points-paying international Cup Series race in modern history. The June race announcement was initially met with excitement. But as the 2025 season has started there have been industry questions about security. But after Suarez showed Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell around the city, the quartet left Mexico City raving about the culture and the experience and created the messaging NASCAR hoped for.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.