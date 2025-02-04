NASCAR introduces a new rule that will award a point for the fastest lap in every race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR is introducing a new rule that will award one point to the team and driver with the fastest single lap in each race. The “Xfinity Fastest Lap” is being added as part of a contract renewal between NASCAR and Xfinity. The new deal awards a point for the fastest lap in all three of NASCAR’s national series, continues Xfinity’s role as entitlement sponsor of the second-tier series through 2025 and includes a multiyear agreement for Xfinity to extend its premium partnership with the Cup Series. IndyCar has a fast-lap rule, but it was abolished in Formula 1 ahead of this season.

