NASCAR countersues 23XI and Front Row, as well as Michael Jordan’s agent, in dispute over charters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has filed a counterclaim against Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports for “willfully” violating antitrust laws in connection with the most recent charter agreements. 23XI and Front Row were the only two teams out of 15 that refused to sign the new agreements, which were presented to the teams last September in a take-it-or-leave-it offer a mere 48 hours before the start of NASCAR’s playoffs. In the counterclaim filed Wednesday — in which Curtis Polk, Jordan’s longtime agent, is named as a defendant — NASCAR said 23XI and FRM, led by Polk, “willfully violated the antitrust laws by orchestrating anticompetitive collective conduct in connection with the terms of the 2025 Charter Agreements.”

