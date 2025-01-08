NASCAR asks federal judge to dismiss antitrust suit filed by 2 teams, one owned by Michael Jordan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR went before a federal judge Wednesday and asked for the antitrust suit filed against the stock car series to be dismissed. Should it proceed, NASCAR asked that the two teams suing be ordered to post a bond to cover fees they would not be legally owed if they lose the case. NASCAR also asked for chairman Jim France to be dismissed as a defendant in the suit filed by 23XI Racing, a team co-owned by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, and Front Row Motorsports, which is owned by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins. The judge promised a fast ruling but indicated he was unlikely to dismiss the suit when he closed the 90-minute hearing by saying “this case is going to be tried this year, and deserves to be tried this year.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.