Napoli takes control of Serie A without unsettled star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

MILAN (AP) — Napoli has taken control of Serie A even without injured and unsettled star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Napoli coach Antonio Conte confirmed Saturday that Kvaratskhelia had asked to leave the club. His current teammates did not let themselves be affected by the controversy as they beat lowly Hellas Verona 2-0 Sunday to move four points clear of Inter Milan after the defending champion moved into second place earlier with a 1-0 win at Venezia.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.