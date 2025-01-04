Napoli moves 3 points clear atop Serie A after win at Fiorentina

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Napoli has moved three points clear atop Serie A after winning at Fiorentina 3-0. David Neres, Romelu Lukaku and Scott McTominay scored for Antonio Conte’s side on Saturday. Napoli won its fourth straight following consecutive losses to Lazio a month ago in the Italian Cup and Serie A. Second-place Atalanta and third-place Inter Milan are not playing in the league this weekend because they are in Saudi Arabia for the Italian Super Cup. Inter faces city rival AC Milan in the final on Monday. Mid-table Empoli and relegation-threatened Venezia drew 1-1.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.