Napoli celebrates Serie A title with seafront bus parade

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli celebrated its Serie A title with an open-air bus parade alongside the city’s seafront promenade Monday.

The southern team sealed its second title in three years on Friday when Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku scored in a 2-0 win over Cagliari.

Napoli finished one point ahead of 2024 champion Inter Milan.

The players arrived by boat then were loaded onto the bus.

Two years ago, there was no parade when Napoli won its first title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club.

The team now has four Italian league titles: two with Maradona in 1987 and 1990 followed by 2023 and 2025.

Napoli president Aurelio Del Laurentiis said he will bring his team to meet with and be blessed by Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican on Tuesday.

