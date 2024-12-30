Naomi Osaka wins her 1st match of new season in a return from injury

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has made a winning return to the court after an almost three month absence in the first round of the ASB tennis classic in Auckland. She was undeterred by protests outside the stadium against her Israeli opponent. Osaka beat the qualifier Lina Glushko 6-4, 6-4 in a tight contest in her first match since October when a back injury at the China Open ended her 2024 season.

