Naomi Osaka wins her 1st match of new season in a return from injury

By The Associated Press
Namoi Osaka of Japan serves against Lina Glushko of Israel during a women's singles match at the ASB Classic tennis tournament at Manuka Doctor Arena in Auckland, New Zealand Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (Alan Lee/Photosport via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alan Lee]

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has made a winning return to the court after an almost three month absence in the first round of the ASB tennis classic in Auckland. She was undeterred by protests outside the stadium against her Israeli opponent. Osaka beat the  qualifier Lina Glushko 6-4, 6-4 in a tight contest in her first match since October when a back injury at the China Open ended her 2024 season.

