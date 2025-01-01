Naomi Osaka wins again to reach the quarterfinals at the Auckland WTA tournament

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka has started 2025 in style, beating Julia Grabher 7-5, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Auckland tennis classic. Osaka overcame a swirling breeze and a lengthy rain break to progress comfortably. The Auckland tournament is a tune-up for the Australian Open and lost some of its star power on Tuesday when former U.S. Open champion Emma Radacanu withdrew with a back injury. Elise Mertens also pulled out with injury, leaving Osaka to face a more open draw

