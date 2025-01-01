Naomi Osaka wins again to reach the quarterfinals at the Auckland WTA tournament

By The Associated Press
Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a shot against Julia Grabher of Austria in their women's singles match of the ASB Classic tennis tournament at Manuka Doctor Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (Alan Lee/Photosport via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alan Lee]

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka has started 2025 in style, beating Julia Grabher 7-5, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Auckland tennis classic. Osaka overcame a swirling breeze and a lengthy rain break to progress comfortably.  The Auckland tournament is a tune-up for the Australian Open and lost some of its star power on Tuesday when former U.S. Open champion Emma Radacanu withdrew with a back injury. Elise Mertens also pulled out with injury, leaving Osaka to face a more open draw

