Naomi Osaka says she won’t “hang around” in tennis if the results don’t come

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka says she won’t “hang around” in tennis if her results fail to match her high expectations. The 27-year-old Japanese player will play her first match since she suffered a back injury in the China Open in October at the ASB tennis classic in Auckland. Osaka told a pre-tournament news conference in Auckland she was “humbled” by her form in 2024 in which she picked up her professional career after an almost 15 month break for the birth of her first child. She ended the season ranked 58.

