Nantes vs. PSG pushed back to give PSG better preparation for Champions League

PARIS (AP) — The French league has pushed back Paris Saint-Germain’s match against Nantes next month to allow PSG better preparation for its Champions League quarterfinal against Aston Villa. The Nantes-PSG Ligue 1 fixture was initially scheduled for the weekend of April 12-13 and will now take place on April 22. PSG hosts Villa in the Champions League on April 9 at Parc des Princes with the return leg in England on April 16. As a consequence, Nantes’ game at Rennes has been brought forward to April 18 to give it more time to prepare to face PSG.

