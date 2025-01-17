Named for Hollywood icon, Indiana Vassilev crusades for role on US national team

Five years after his Premier League debut for Aston Villa, 23-year-old Indiana Vassilev could make his first U.S. national team appearance in upcoming friendlies against Venezuela and Costa Rica. Indy, as almost everyone calls him, was named after the movie. He says the Indiana Jones franchise is beloved by his father to this day. Vassilev could debut as a substitute Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and is likely to start Wednesday at Orlando. Vassilev figures to be used in a wide role by the Americans. Because the matches are not on FIFA international dates, no Europe-based players are with the U.S. team.

