Nallo, 18, gets red card 4 minutes into debut as Liverpool tops Champions League despite first loss

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Amara Nallo will certainly remember his senior debut for Liverpool. All four minutes of it. Liverpool was in the luxurious position of being able to play the kids in its final game of the Champions League’s revamped first stage with qualification already secure. Nallo, an 18-year-old defender, was one of them and it proved to be a bittersweet experience. Four minutes after entering as a substitute in the 83rd, Nallo was shown a straight red card for a professional foul as Liverpool fell to a 3-2 loss at PSV Eindhoven. It didn’t prevent the Premier League leaders from finishing in first place in the new league phase in Europe’s top competition.

