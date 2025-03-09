Najar and Qasem each score a goal as Nashville beats Timbers 2-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andy Najar opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time, Ahmed Qasem scored his first career MLS goal and Nashville SC beat the Portland Timbers 2-0 on Saturday night.

After a series of short quick passes, Edvard Tagseth played a ball from the edge of the area to Najar for a low one-touch finish from the right side. The 31-year-old Najar, who played in Honduras last season, scored his first MLS goal since 2021 and Nashville’s first of the season.

Daniel Lovitz played an arcing ball-in from the left side to the 21-year-old Qasem for a header that slipped inside the near post to give Nashville (1-1-1) a 2-0 lead.

Portland (1-2-0) had just 45% possession and was outshot 23-9, 10-4 on target.

James Pantemis had nine saves for the Timbers and became the second goalkeeper in MLS history to save multiple penalty shots in a single half, joining Tony Meola (Kansas City Wizards, Aug. 10, 2002). The 28-year-old homegrown stopped a PK by Hany Mukhtar in the sixth minute and denied Sam Surridge’s try from the spot in the 18th.

Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman (25) heads a ball for a shot on goal against Portland Timbers defenders Finn Surman (20) and Eric Miller (15) but misses during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Amis

