Naidoo sinks birdie putt on 1st playoff hole to win rain-hit South African Open

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Dylan Naidoo held his nerve on the first playoff hole to sink a birdie putt and win the rain-marred South African Open on Sunday for his first DP World Tour win.

The fourth round was first suspended and then canceled due to a flooded course at the Durban Country Club.

The 27-year-old South African went to a playoff against Englishman Laurie Canter on the 18th hole, and both teed off well.

But Naidoo’s superb second shot saw his chip from the fairway land near the flag, while Canter overhit his effort and saw his ball roll to the edge of the green.

Canter then overhit his birdie attempt, leaving Naidoo a putt for victory on home soil.

After the ball dropped in, Naidoo leaned back and his cap fell off as he put his head in his hands. He then hugged his caddie and let out a disbelieving laugh.

“I don’t know what to say, it just feels like a dream. Am I going to wake up at some point?” a jubilant Naidoo said moments later. ”I don’t know what to say. This is a special moment for me, for everybody here in Durban. Jeepers!”

Naidoo set a new course record when he carded an 11-under 61 in the second round and felt the support of the home crowd.

“Yesterday, I felt like I was Tiger Woods, there were so many people, so much energy,” Naidoo said.

His victory earns him a spot at the British Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, while Canter leads the Race to Dubai Rankings.

Englishman Dale Whitnell, who made two holes-in-one in the same round on Friday, tied for seventh with Italian Andrea Pavan at 11 under overall.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.