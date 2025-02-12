Mystics introduce new coach and general manager, with a focus on building a player-friendly culture

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Mystics formally introduced Sydney Johnson as their new coach and Jamila Wideman as general manager. Washington is coming off two straight sub-.500 seasons and has been quiet in free agency this offseason. At their news conference, Johnson and Wideman focused less on Xs and Os and roster building strategy and more on creating the right culture. The Mystics clearly want to develop a reputation as a player-friendly organization. Washington started 2024 with 12 straight losses and finished 14-26. The team replaced GM Mike Thibault and coach Eric Thibault with Wideman and Johnson.

