Myles Turner’s sister leaves on stretcher due to ‘medical situation’ ahead of Nets-Pacers game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The sister of Indiana center Myles Turner was taken from courtside on a stretcher before the start of Saturday’s game between the Pacers and Brooklyn Nets. Team officials confirmed Turner’s sister, Mya, suffered a “medical situation,” while the teams were warming up. They said she was being evaluated and receiving treatment. They had no further comment. Turner’s family was near one of the baselines when the medical team was summoned. Turner responded by coming down the court and giving his sister a hug before she was put on the stretcher. He did start the game.

