Myles Straw drives in go-ahead run in 10th, Blue Jays beat Orioles 7-6

BALTIMORE (AP) — Myles Straw drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning to cap a comeback that carried the Toronto Blue Jays past the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 on Sunday.

Alejandro Kirk homered and drove in two runs for the Blue Jays, who trailed 6-3 in the eighth before rallying to earn a split of the rain-shortened two-game series.

Ryan Mountcastle and Tyler O’Neill went deep and Gunnar Henderson had three hits for the Orioles, who were denied their first winning streak and series victory of the year.

In the 10th, Ernie Clement singled to put runners on the corners before Straw hit a slow roller to third off Matt Bowman (0-1).

Jeff Hoffman (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief.

Kirk doubled in a run, Davis Schneider hit an RBI single and Bo Bichette added a run-scoring single off Yennier Cano to tie it up in the eighth.

A frustrated George Springer was removed with “left wrist discomfort,” according to the Blue Jays, in the fifth inning.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was ejected by home plate umpire John Bacon in the third inning for arguing a third strike call on Jordan Westburg.

Key moment

After Adley Rutschman hit a one-out double in the ninth, Hoffman struck out Ryan O’Hearn before retiring Westburg on a liner to right.

Key stat

The Orioles have hit 14 homers in six games against Toronto this season, including five off José Berrios in 10 innings. In addition, Baltimore has 10 straight multi-homer games against the Blue Jays at Camden Yards since August 2023.

Up next

Blue Jays: LHP Easton Lucas (2-0, 0.00 ERA) starts Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the visiting Atlanta Braves.

Orioles: After a day off Monday, Baltimore and struggling RHP Charlie Morton (0-3, 8.78) host the Cleveland Guardians.

