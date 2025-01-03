Myles Rice scores 19 points, Oumar Ballo adds double-double to help Indiana beat Rutgers 84-74

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Myles Rice scored 19 points, Oumar Ballo added 17 points to go with 12 rebounds and Indiana cruised to an 84-74 victory over Rutgers. Freshman Ace Bailey scored a career-high 39 points on 16-of-29 shooting to lead Rutgers. He also grabbed eight rebounds, made four of the Scarlet Knights’ six 3-pointers and blocked four shots. Rutgers’ freshman Dylan Harper, who had a triple-double against Columbia, did not play due to illness. Indiana (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) has won seven of its last eight games. Rutgers (8-6, 1-2) entered having won nine of the last 11 games in the series.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.