Mykel Williams makes the most of his chance to impress NFL coaches at Georgia’s pro day

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Mykel Williams believed he had something to prove at Georgia’s pro day. Most of all, the highly rated edge rusher wanted to make a point to himself. Williams is a popular pick to be drafted in the first round in the NFL draft next month, even though his statistics from his 2024 season were not overwhelming. Williams suffered a left ankle sprain in the Bulldogs’ season-opening 34-3 win over Clemson and felt he never fully recovered. The pro day was his opportunity to impress NFL coaches such as Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin and Atlanta’s Raheem Morris.

