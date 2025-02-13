MVP Ronald Acuña and 20-game winner Spencer Strider both making progress for return with Braves

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has taken batting practice at spring training with teammates, and right-hander Spencer Strider has already thrown a side session. Neither the unanimous 2023 NL MVP or the 20-game winner from that same season are expected to be ready for Atlanta’s opener while recovering from significant injuries. But manager Brian Snitker says both are making good progress to be ready early this season. Acuña is recovering from a torn ACL, and Strider coming back from elbow surgery.

