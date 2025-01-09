Musiala a doubt with illness ahead of Bayern Munich’s first game of 2025

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich may have to cope without its standout attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala in its first game of the year after he caught the flu. Bayern says Musiala can’t train with the team ahead of playing Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday in the Bundesliga. Musiala has 14 goals and six assists in 22 games across all competitions for Bayern this season. His nine Bundesliga goals tie him for fourth highest in the league.

