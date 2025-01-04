Murrell, Brakefield lead No. 24 Mississippi to a 63-51 win over Georgia

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matthew Murrell and Jaemyn Brakefield scored 15 points apiece and ignited a decisive second half rally as No. 24 Mississippi defeated Georgia 63-51. Ole Miss trailed 28-26 at halftime on Saturday, but opened the second half with an 11-2 burst in less than four minutes, started by consecutive jumpers by Murrell and capped by consecutive baskets by Brakefield to build a 37-30 lead. Georgia never led again but pulled within 45-43 on a Blue Cain jumper with six minutes remaining. Ole Miss responded with a 3-pointer by Brakefield and a Davon Barnes jumper and were never seriously threatened again.

