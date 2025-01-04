Murrell, Brakefield lead No. 24 Mississippi to a 63-51 win over Georgia

By CHRIS BURROWS The Associated Press
Mississippi guard Matthew Murrell (11) brings the ball up court against Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr. (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bruce Newman]

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matthew Murrell and Jaemyn Brakefield scored 15 points apiece and ignited a decisive second half rally as No. 24 Mississippi defeated Georgia 63-51. Ole Miss trailed 28-26 at halftime on Saturday, but opened the second half with an 11-2 burst in less than four minutes, started by consecutive jumpers by Murrell and capped by consecutive baskets by Brakefield to build a 37-30 lead. Georgia never led again but pulled within 45-43 on a Blue Cain jumper with six minutes remaining. Ole Miss responded with a 3-pointer by Brakefield and a Davon Barnes jumper and were never seriously threatened again.

