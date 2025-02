Murray to continue as Djokovic’s coach likely through French Open

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Andy Murray looks set to remain as Novak Djokovic’s coach likely through the French Open. The 24-time Grand Slam champion told the ATP Tour’s in-house media channel that Murray has agreed to stay on as coach. Djokovic and Murray joined forces ahead of the Australian Open in what initially was seen as an unlikely pairing. After Murray retired last year, Djokovic reached out with the coaching proposition. The 37-year-old Serb reached the semifinals at Melbourne Park but retired from the last-four match against Alexander Zverev because of a hamstring injury.

