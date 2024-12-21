Murray stops 25 shots in first start in 21 months, Maple Leafs hand Sabres 12th straight loss, 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Murray made 25 saves in his first NHL start in nearly 21 months, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Buffalo 6-3 to extend the Sabres’ skid to 0-9-3 on Friday night.

Third-liners Max Domi, Bobby McMann and Nicholas Robertson had a goal and assist each, and the Atlantic Division-leading Maple Leafs won their fifth in six outings. Auston Matthews, Max Pacioretty and William Nylander also scored.

Murray started after being recalled from the minors earlier in the day, and with Anthony Stolarz to miss four to six weeks after having knee surgery.

A two-time Stanley Cup-winner with Pittsburgh, Murray missed a majority of last season after having bilateral hip surgery. His last start was in Toronto’s 5-3 loss at Carolina on March 25, 2023.

Buffalo’s JJ Peterka, Mattias Samuelsson and Owen Power had a goal and assist each. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped nine shots and was pulled when Domi made it 4-1 by converting a 2-on-1 break 4:27 into the second period. James Reimer mopped up allowing a goal on 15 shots.

Takeaways

Maple Leafs: Provided Murray a confidence boost in beating the Eastern Conference’s worst team for the second time in five days.

Sabres: Until GM Kevyn Adams determines it’s time to shake up his lineup, and he won’t be able to during the NHL’s Christmas roster freeze, there’s few signs of the Sabres improving.

Key moment

Buffalo had two goals disallowed. Alex Tuch’s goal, 65 seconds after McMann opened the scoring, was waved off when a linesman informed officials of Buffalo’s Jason Zucker high-sticking Christopher Tanev as Buffalo entered the zone. Power had a goal disallowed with 3:26 left when Toronto successfully challenged Buffalo Sam Lafferty for goalie interference.

Key stat

Buffalo’s skid matches its fifth-longest and worst since a team-record 0-15-3 slump in 2021.

Up next

Maple Leafs host the New York Islanders on Saturday, and Sabres visit Boston.

