Murray State’s home game against Northern Iowa postponed because of campus power outage

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Murray State’s home game against Northern Iowa on Sunday was postponed because of a power outage on campus.

The game was moved to Monday at the Curb Event Center on the campus of Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, about 120 miles away. Tipoff was set for 6 p.m. CST and admission was free.

The region experienced inclement weather, including a lightning strike early Saturday morning that disrupted power on the campus.

