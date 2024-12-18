Murray-Boyles’ 22 points, Ugusuk’s 3 in OT lead South Carolina to 91-88 win over No. 25 Clemson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Collin Murray-Boyles had 22 points and Morris Ugusuk hit a 3-pointer in overtime to put South Carolina ahead for good in a 91-88 victory over rival No. 25 Clemson on Tueday night. Chase Hunter’s floating three-point try as time expired came up short as the Gamecocks won their fifth straight game. Clemson had entered the rankings last week, but has lost two in a row. Hunter had a game-high 27 points while Ian Schieffelin had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers.

