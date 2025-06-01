Muncy hits 2 homers, Dodgers crush Yankees 18-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy hit two three-run homers and tied his career high with seven RBIs, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers rout Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees 18-2 on Saturday.

The Dodgers pounded out 21 hits and their runs were their most ever against the Yankees, whose only runs came on Judge’s 20th and 21st homers. Los Angeles set a record for runs by a National League team against the Yankees.

The Dodgers batted around in the first two innings, pummeling Yankees starter Will Warren (3-3). He needed 39 pitches in the first when the Dodgers led 4-0 on RBI singles by Will Smith and Muncy, a sacrifice fly by Michael Conforto and Tommy Edman’s RBI double.

Los Angeles was just getting started.

Muncy’s 400-foot blast in the second was his 200th career homer and chased Warren. Edman had a RBI double and Kim followed with his second career homer, a 412-foot shot with two outs off Brent Headrick that made it 10-0. He and Shohei Ohtani, waiting to bat, bowed their heads to each other after Kim scored.

Muncy went deep off Mark Leiter Jr. with a 410-foot shot in the fifth and Andy Pages added a solo shot in the seventh. Rookie Dalton Rushing had his first major-league homer, a 3-run shot off position player Pablo Reyes in the eighth.

Dodgers starter Landon Knack (3-2) allowed one run and five hits in six innings with six strikeouts.

CUBS 2, REDS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Pomeranz, Ben Brown, Brad Keller and Daniel Palencia combined on a one-hitter, and Chicago beat Cincinnati.

Chicago used Pomeranz as an opener in front of Brown, and the strategy worked on a cool, blustery afternoon at Wrigley Field. Pomeranz pitched a 1-2-3 first before Brown struck out nine in six dominant innings for the NL Central leaders.

The Cubs scored their two runs in the eighth. Seiya Suzuki’s flyball to right off Graham Ashcraft (3-4) was misplayed by Will Benson, and it landed in fair territory for an RBI double. Dansby Swanson drove in Kyle Tucker when he beat out a grounder to shortstop Elly De La Cruz for a two-out infield single.

Keller (2-0) worked the eighth and Palencia handled the ninth for his fifth save. It was Chicago’s sixth shutout of the season.

Cincinnati wasted a sharp performance by Nick Lodolo, who pitched six innings of five-hit ball.

The 6-foot-6 Brown retired 14 of his first 15 batters before TJ Friedl singled with two out in the sixth for Cincinnati’s only hit of the game.

BLUE JAYS 8, ATHLETICS 7

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit two of Toronto’s four home runs and the Blue Jays held on to beat the Athletics for their fourth straight win.

Springer had a solo shot in the third inning off right-hander Gunnar Hoglund and added another in the fifth.

Addison Barger hit a two-run homer in Toronto’s four-run first inning and Bo Bichette added a solo shot in the second.

Toronto closer Jeff Hoffman gave up a two-run homer to Brent Rooker in the ninth inning before nailing down his 13th save. With a runner in scoring position, second baseman Ernie Clement made a diving catch on a line drive hit by Shea Langeliers with the tying run on second to preserve the win.

Nathan Lukes had two RBIs for Toronto and Clement chipped in with two hits and a run scored. Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho left the game in the third inning due to left hamstring discomfort.

Hoglund (1-3) gave up all eight runs and 10 hits with one strikeout and two walks in six innings.

ROYALS 1, TIGERS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Vinnie Pasquantino’s one-out single in the eighth inning drove in Nick Loftin with the game’s only run as Kansas City defeated Detroit, snapping its five-game winning streak.

Pasquantino dropped to seventh, from his usual third spot, in the Royals lineup because of Detroit’s starter left-hander Tarik Skubal. He blooped a hit into short left field off Beau Brieske (1-2). Loftin had two of KC’s four hits, including a double in the eighth.

John Schreiber (2-2) picked up the win for Kansas City. Carlos Estevez picked up his 16th save in 18 chances.

Both pitchers were nearly flawless from the beginning. Skubal allowed just a pair of singles, while Michael Wacha allowed only a walk in his first six innings.

Wacha finally yielded a hit in the seventh when Colt Keith lined a one-out single up the middle. The 6 1/3 innings of no-hit ball was the fourth longest such effort of Wacha’s career. Wacha finished the game with seven shutout innings, allowing one hit and one walk, with six strikeouts.

Skubal also completed seven innings, allowing just two hits, with no walks and seven strikeouts.

BRAVES 5, RED SOX 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Schwellenbach struck out 11 in 6 1/3 innings on his 25th birthday to help Atlanta beat Boston.

Schwellenbach (4-1) allowed five hits and didn’t walk a batter. He rebounded against the Red Sox after giving up a grand slam to Rafael Devers in a 10-4 loss May 18 in Boston.

Schwellenbach has gone six-plus innings in four consecutive starts and it was the ninth time in 12 starts he’s made it into at least the sixth inning this season.

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley hit fourth-inning home runs off Walker Buehler (4-3).

Buehler allowed five earned runs on 10 hits with two walks and six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.

CARDINALS 2, RANGERS 0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Sonny Gray struck out 10 while allowing only four singles over seven innings and Willson Contreras had a part in both runs as St. Louis beat Texas.

Gray’s 19th game with double-digit strikeouts made the 35-year-old right-hander in his 13th big league season the 10th active pitcher with 1,800 career strikeouts. Gray (6-1) threw 64 of 91 pitches for strikes and had only one walk.

Ryan Helsley worked the ninth for his 13th save in 15 chances to wrap up the Cardinals’ seventh shutout of the season. Phil Maton pitched the eighth.

The Cardinals went ahead to stay by manufacturing a run without a hit after the second inning nearly started with a home run.

Contreras led off with a towering flyball near the left-field pole that prompted a crew chief review to determine it was foul as initially called. He then walked, advanced on a wild pitch by Patrick Corbin (3-4), got to third on a groundout and scored on Nolan Arenado’s sacrifice fly.

Maysn Winn led of the Cardinals fourth with a double and went home on a ground-rule double by Contreras, a ball that hit just fair down the left-field line and bounced into the seats.

Corbin allowed two runs on three hits and two walks over 5 1/3 innings.

MARLINS 1, GIANTS 0

MIAMI (AP) — Edward Cabrera pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, Javier Sanoja had an RBI single, and Miami beat San Francisco.

Giants starter Robbie Ray retired the last 15 batters he faced in seven innings. Ray (7-1), trying to become the first eight-game winner this season, scattered two hits, walked three and struck out nine.

Cabrera (2-1) gave up six hits, walked three and struck out six as the Marlins were limited to three hits by Giants pitchers for the second straight game.

Sanoja had his run-scoring hit in the second, and that proved sufficient for Cabrera and three relievers. Ray issued consecutive walks to Dane Myers and Nick Fortes before Sanoja’s opposite field line drive to right scored Myers.

Myers also made an outstanding leaping catch to end a Giants threat in the seventh. With Heliot Ramos at first and two outs, Myers tracked down a drive by Jung Hoo Lee and caught it while colliding with the wall in center.

Miami had another defensive gem to end the fourth when left fielder Heriberto Hernández robbed Tyler Fitzgerald of an extra base hit with a leaping catch at the wall.

METS 8, ROCKIES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto hit his first homer in more than three weeks and New York sent Colorado to another series loss with a win.

The Rockies, whose 9-49 record is the worst in the modern era through 58 games, are the first team in history to open a season with 19 straight series losses. Colorado has lost a major league-record 22 straight series dating back to last September.

Brett Baty had a bases-clearing triple off Antonio Senzatela (1-10) in a four-run first inning, which Tyrone Taylor capped with a single. Brandon Nimmo and Soto homered on consecutive pitches in the fourth.

Soto was serenaded with chants of “JUAN SO-TO” from fans in the right field seats in the top of the fifth, when he turned and raised his arms in acknowledgment.

Jeff McNeil homered in the eighth.

Kodai Senga (6-3) allowed two runs on two hits over 6 2/3 innings. He retired a career-high 17 straight batters between Ezequiel Tovar’s one-out homer in the first and Tovar’s walk leading off the seventh.

RAYS 16, ASTROS 3

HOUSTON (AP) — Junior Caminero hit two of Tampa Bay’s season-high five home runs and Zack Littell threw his first career complete game as it sailed to a victory over Houston.

Littell (5-5) allowed 10 hits and three runs with six strikeouts. The Rays have won each of Littell’s last seven starts and he’s 5-0 in that stretch.

The 21-year-old Caminero had a career-best four hits and drove in five runs. The performance comes after he set a career high with six RBIs on Thursday in a 13-3 victory.

Yandy Díaz, Jake Mangum and Josh Lowe also homered for the Rays, who had a season-best 18 hits and whose 16 runs tied a season high.

Díaz had a two-run shot in the third and Caminero put the Rays in front 4-3 with his solo homer to the seats in left field to start the fourth.

ORIOLES 4, WHITE SOX 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jackson Holliday hit his first career leadoff home run, Jorge Mateo slugged his first homer of the season and Baltimore defeated Chicago.

Dean Kremer (5-5) allowed one run in six innings to win his second consecutive start for Baltimore, which has won five of seven for the first time this season. The Orioles clinched their third home series victory of the season and their first since taking two of three from the New York Yankees on April 28-30.

Félix Bautista earned his 10th save in 11 tries with a scoreless ninth.

The White Sox (18-40) fell to 6-25 on the road and are a season-high 22 games under .500.

After yielding Holliday’s home run in the first, Chicago starter Davis Martin (2-6) didn’t allow a hit until Ryan O’Hearn’s one-double in the fourth. O’Hearn came around two batters later on Coby Mayo’s single.

BREWERS 17, PHILLIES 7

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit two three-run homers against his former team, Jackson Chourio homered among his four hits and drove in five runs, and Milwaukee beat Philadelphia.

Hoskins had his 13th career multi-homer game, and first since 2022 when was on the Phillies.

Chourio had a three-run homer and a two-run single, and Christian Yelich also added four hits as Milwaukee finished with 23 hits.

Chad Patrick (3-4) allowed two runs and five hits over six innings as the Brewers won their sixth consecutive game.

Philadelphia starter Jesus Luzardo (5-1) lasted just 3 1/3 innings allowing 12 earned runs and 12 hits — including both homers by Hoskins. He is just the 12th pitcher in MLB history to allow 12 earned runs in 3 1/3 innings or fewer and the first since Jordan Yamamoto of the Miami Marlins in 2020.

GUARDIANS 7, ANGELS 5

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gabriel Arias hit a go-ahead two-run double with two outs in the seventh inning and Cleveland rallied from a four-run deficit to end Los Angeles’ eight-game road winning streak.

Carlos Santana homered off Angels reliever Ryan Zeferjahn (2-1) leading off the seventh to tie it at 5-all. Daniel Schneemann singled and stole second before Bo Naylor walked. Arias doubled to center field on a 3-2 pitch.

Guardians starter Slade Cecconi gave up five runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. Hunter Gaddis retired two batters and Nic Enright, Logan Allen (3-3) and Cade Smith all pitched a scoreless inning. Emmanuel Clase pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 12th save in 14 attempts.

Yoán Moncada and Taylor Ward hit homers in the third for a 2-0 Angels lead. Jo Adell followed Mike Trout’s single with his seventh homer to give Kyle Hendricks — in search of his 100th career win — a 4-0 lead.

