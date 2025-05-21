Mumbai Indians seal the final IPL playoffs spot with 59-run win over Delhi

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Mumbai Indians sealed the final playoffs spot in the Indian Premier League with a 59-run victory over Delhi Capitals at Wankhede on Wednesday.

Delhi, which needed a win to keep its playoffs hopes alive, folded for 121 in 18.2 overs on a tricky wicket in reply to Mumbai’s competitive total of 180-5.

Delhi had kept Mumbai in check before Suryakumar Yadav (73 not out) and Naman Dhir (24 not out) excelled in the final two overs, which produced 48 runs for the home team.

Dhir smashed fast bowler Mukesh Kumar (2-48) for two fours and two sixes in the final over after Yadav had started the over with a six to complete his half-century off 36 balls.

Sri Lankan fast bowler Dushmanta Chameera (1-54) then gave away 21 in the final over to give five-time champion Mumbai an over-par total to defend.

Delhi didn’t get momentum from the onset in its run-chase as Faf du Plessis, who led the team in the absence of ill Axar Patel, and Lokesh Rahul fell inside the first three overs.

Mitchell Santner then ran through the middle-order with 3-11 off his four overs and Jasprit Bumrah picked up 3-12 to seal Mumbai’s place in the final four with 16 points.

Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have already qualified for the playoffs.

