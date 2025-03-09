Mulkey: LSU star Morrow expected to be ready for NCAA Tournament after injury in 56-49 loss to Texas

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — LSU coach Kim Mulkey said Aneesah Morrow will be available to play in the upcoming NCAA Tournament after the senior forward was helped off the floor during the third quarter of Saturday’s 56-49 loss to No. 1 Texas in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament after stepping on an opponent’s foot. Mulkey also added that leading scorer Flau’Jae Johnson, who sat out the tournament with a shin injury in order to prepare for the NCAAs, will also be ready to play for the ninth-ranked Tigers. In her post-game news conference at the Bon Secours Wellsness Arena, Mulkey that Morrow reaggravated a mid-foot sprain, something that she first injured in the team’s last game against Texas on Feb. 16.

