Muchova turns on the style during win over Paolini to help Czechs into semis vs. US at United Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Karolina Muchova turned on the style during a 6-2, 6-2 victory over fourth-ranked Jasmine Paolini at the United Cup to help the Czech Republic secure a win over Italy and a semifinal spot against the United States. Muchova produced a “tweener” shot between her legs during a memorable exchange in the first set. Muchova improved to 5-0 in her career against Paolini. The Italian was a finalist at the French Open and Wimbledon last year. Tomas Machac then beat Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 6-2. Muchova and Machac will next face Americans Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz. Iga Swiatek’s Poland plays Kazakhstan in Saturday’s other semifinal of the mixed team event.

