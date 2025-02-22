MSHSL Girls’ State Tournament Glance
Class 2A
Thursday, Feb. 20
At Xcel Energy Center
Quarterfinal
Rosemount 3, Centennial/Spring Lake Park 2
Hill-Murray 5, Andover 3
Edina 3, Farmington 1
Holy Family 3, Moorhead 1
Friday, Feb. 21
At TRIA Rink
Consolation Semifinal
Andover 4, Centennial/Spring Lake Park 2
Moorhead 4, Farmington 0
At Xcel Energy Center
Semifinal
Hill-Murray 5, Rosemount 2
Edina 1, Holy Family 0
Saturday, Feb. 22
At TRIA Rink
Consolation Championship
Andover 7, Moorhead 0
At Xcel Energy Center
Third Place
Holy Family 4, Rosemount 2
Championship
Hill-Murray vs. Edina, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Wednesday, Feb. 19
At Xcel Energy Center
Quarterfinal
Orono 9, Fergus Falls 0
Warroad 4, Marshall 0
Dodge County 2, River Lakes 0
Holy Angels 2, Proctor/Hermantown 0
Thursday, Feb. 20
At TRIA Rink Consolation Semifinal
Marshall 3, Fergus Falls 2, OT
Proctor-Hermantown 4, River Lakes 0
Friday, Feb. 21
At Xcel Energy Center Semifinal
Warroad 2, Orono 1, OT
Dodge County 4, Holy Angels 1
Saturday, Feb. 22
At TRIA Rink
Consolation Championship
Proctor-Hermantown 2, Marshall 1
At Xcel Energy Center
Third Place
Orono 6, Holy Angels 2
Championship
Warroad vs. Dodge County, 4 p.m.
