MSHSL Girls’ State Tournament Glance

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Class 2A
Thursday, Feb. 20
At Xcel Energy Center
Quarterfinal

Rosemount 3, Centennial/Spring Lake Park 2

Hill-Murray 5, Andover 3

Edina 3, Farmington 1

Holy Family 3, Moorhead 1

Friday, Feb. 21
At TRIA Rink
Consolation Semifinal

Andover 4, Centennial/Spring Lake Park 2

Moorhead 4, Farmington 0

At Xcel Energy Center
Semifinal

Hill-Murray 5, Rosemount 2

Edina vs. Holy Family, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22
At TRIA Rink
Consolation Championship

Andover vs. Moorhead, 1 p.m.

At Xcel Energy Center
Third Place

Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Class 1A
Wednesday, Feb. 19
At Xcel Energy Center
Quarterfinal

Orono 9, Fergus Falls 0

Warroad 4, Marshall 0

Dodge County 2, River Lakes 0

Holy Angels 2, Proctor/Hermantown 0

Thursday, Feb. 20
At TRIA Rink Consolation Semifinal

Marshall 3, Fergus Falls 2, OT

Proctor-Hermantown 4, River Lakes 0

Friday, Feb. 21
At Xcel Energy Center Semifinal

Warroad 2, Orono 1, OT

Dodge County 4, Holy Angels 1

Saturday, Feb. 22
At TRIA Rink
Consolation Championship

Marshall vs. Proctor-Hermantown, 11 a.m.

At Xcel Energy Center
Third Place

Orono vs. Holy Angels, 10 a.m.

Championship

Warroad vs. Dodge County, 4 p.m.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.