MSHSL Boys’ State Tournament Glance
CLASS 2A
THURSDAY, March 6
At Xcel Energy Center
Quarterfinal
Stillwater 5, Andover 0
St. Thomas Academy 2, Shakopee 1
Moorhead 7, Lakeville South 4
Edina 2, Rogers 1, OT
Friday, March 7
At 3M Arena
Consolation Semifinal
Shakopee 5, Andover 2
Lakeville South 7, Rogers 4
At Xcel Energy Center
Semifinal
Stillwater 4, St. Thomas Academy 0
Moorhead 4, Edina 3
Saturday, March 8
At 3M Arena
Consolation Championship
Shakopee 4, Lakeville South 0
At Xcel Energy Center
Third Place
St. Thomas Academy vs. Edina, 4 p.m.
Championship
Stillwater vs. Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Wednesday, March 5
At Xcel Energy Center
Quarterfinal
St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Mahtomedi 0
Orono 8, Northfield 2
Hibbing/Chisholm 7, Luverne 0
East Grand Forks 3, Northern Lakes 0
Thursday, March 6 At 3M Arena
Consolation Semifinal
Northfield 4, Mahtomedi 2
Northern Lakes 5, Luverne 3
Friday, March 7
At Xcel Energy Center
Semifinal
St. Cloud 4, Orono 1
East Grand Forks 7, Hibbing/Chisholm 5
Saturday, March 8
At 3M Arena
Consolation Championship
Northfield 4, Northern Lakes 0
At Xcel Energy Center
Third Place
Orono 5, Hibbing/Chisholm 1
Championship
East Grand Forks 2, St. Cloud 1 OT
