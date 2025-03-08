MSHSL Boys’ State Tournament Glance

CLASS 2A
THURSDAY, March 6
At Xcel Energy Center
Quarterfinal

Stillwater 5, Andover 0

St. Thomas Academy 2, Shakopee 1

Moorhead 7, Lakeville South 4

Edina 2, Rogers 1, OT

Friday, March 7
At 3M Arena
Consolation Semifinal

Shakopee 5, Andover 2

Lakeville South 7, Rogers 4

At Xcel Energy Center
Semifinal

Stillwater 4, St. Thomas Academy 0

Moorhead 4, Edina 3

Saturday, March 8
At 3M Arena
Consolation Championship

Shakopee 4, Lakeville South 0

At Xcel Energy Center
Third Place

St. Thomas Academy vs. Edina, 4 p.m.

Championship

Stillwater vs. Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Class 1A
Wednesday, March 5
At Xcel Energy Center
Quarterfinal

St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Mahtomedi 0

Orono 8, Northfield 2

Hibbing/Chisholm 7, Luverne 0

East Grand Forks 3, Northern Lakes 0

Thursday, March 6 At 3M Arena
Consolation Semifinal

Northfield 4, Mahtomedi 2

Northern Lakes 5, Luverne 3

Friday, March 7
At Xcel Energy Center
Semifinal

St. Cloud 4, Orono 1

East Grand Forks 7, Hibbing/Chisholm 5

Saturday, March 8
At 3M Arena
Consolation Championship

Northfield 4, Northern Lakes 0

At Xcel Energy Center
Third Place

Orono 5, Hibbing/Chisholm 1

Championship

East Grand Forks 2, St. Cloud 1 OT

