MSHSL Boys’ State Tournament Glance
CLASS 2A
THURSDAY, March 6
At Xcel Energy Center
Quarterfinal
Stillwater 5, Andover 0
St. Thomas Academy 2, Shakopee 1
Moorhead 7, Lakeville South 4
Edina 2, Rogers 1, OT
Friday, March 7
At 3M Arena
Consolation Semifinal
Shakopee 5, Andover 2
Lakeville South 7, Rogers 4
At Xcel Energy Center
Semifinal
Stillwater vs. St. Thomas Academy, 6 p.m.
Moorhead vs. Edina, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 8
At 3M Arena
Consolation Championship
Shakopee vs. Lakeville South, noon
At Xcel Energy Center
Third Place
Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Wednesday, March 5
At Xcel Energy Center
Quarterfinal
St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Mahtomedi 0
Orono 8, Northfield 2
Hibbing/Chisholm 7, Luverne 0
East Grand Forks 3, Northern Lakes 0
Thursday, March 6 At 3M Arena
Consolation Semifinal
Northfield 4, Mahtomedi 2
Northern Lakes 5, Luverne 3
Friday, March 7
At Xcel Energy Center
Semifinal
St. Cloud 4, Orono 1
East Grand Forks 7, Hibbing/Chisholm 5
Saturday, March 8
At 3M Arena
Consolation Championship
Northfield vs. Northern Lakes, 10 a.m.
At Xcel Energy Center
Third Place
Orono vs. Hibbing/Chisholm, 9:30 a.m.
Championship
St. Cloud vs. East Grand Forks, noon
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.