MSHSL Boys’ State Tournament Glance

CLASS 2A
THURSDAY, March 6
At Xcel Energy Center
Quarterfinal

Stillwater 5, Andover 0

St. Thomas Academy 2, Shakopee 1

Moorhead 7, Lakeville South 4

Edina 2, Rogers 1, OT

Friday, March 7
At 3M Arena
Consolation Semifinal

Shakopee 5, Andover 2

Lakeville South 7, Rogers 4

At Xcel Energy Center
Semifinal

Stillwater vs. St. Thomas Academy, 6 p.m.

Moorhead vs. Edina, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 8
At 3M Arena
Consolation Championship

Shakopee vs. Lakeville South, noon

At Xcel Energy Center
Third Place

Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Class 1A
Wednesday, March 5
At Xcel Energy Center
Quarterfinal

St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Mahtomedi 0

Orono 8, Northfield 2

Hibbing/Chisholm 7, Luverne 0

East Grand Forks 3, Northern Lakes 0

Thursday, March 6 At 3M Arena
Consolation Semifinal

Northfield 4, Mahtomedi 2

Northern Lakes 5, Luverne 3

Friday, March 7
At Xcel Energy Center
Semifinal

St. Cloud 4, Orono 1

East Grand Forks 7, Hibbing/Chisholm 5

Saturday, March 8
At 3M Arena
Consolation Championship

Northfield vs. Northern Lakes, 10 a.m.

At Xcel Energy Center
Third Place

Orono vs. Hibbing/Chisholm, 9:30 a.m.

Championship

St. Cloud vs. East Grand Forks, noon

