MSHSL Boys’ State Tournament Glance

CLASS 2A
THURSDAY, March 6
At Xcel Energy Center
Quarterfinal

Stillwater 5, Andover 0

St. Thomas Academy 2, Shakopee 1

Moorhead (25-2-1) vs. Lakeville South (18-9), 6 p.m.

Rogers (23-3-2) vs. Edina (20-6-2), 8 p.m.

Friday, March 7
At 3M Arena
Consolation Semifinal

Andover vs. Shakopee, 10 a.m.

Moorhead/Lakeville South loser vs. Rogers/Edina loser, noon

At Xcel Energy Center
Semifinal

Stillwater vs. St. Thomas Academy, 6 p.m.

Moorhead/Lakeville South winner vs. Rogers/Edina winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 8
At 3M Arena
Consolation Championship

Consolation Semifinal winners, noon

At Xcel Energy Center
Third Place

Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Class 1A
Wednesday, March 5
At Xcel Energy Center
Quarterfinal

St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Mahtomedi 0

Orono 8, Northfield 2

Hibbing/Chisholm 7,. Luverne 0

East Grand Forks 3,. Northern Lakes 0

Thursday, March 6 At 3M Arena
Consolation Semifinal

Northfield 4, Mahtomedi 2

Northern Lakes 5, Luverne 3

Friday, March 7
At Xcel Energy Center
Semifinal

St. Cloud vs. Orono, 10 a.m.

Hibbing-Chisholm vs. East Grand Forks, noon

Saturday, March 8
At 3M Arena
Consolation Championship

Northfield vs. Northern Lakes, 10 a.m.

At Xcel Energy Center
Third Place

Semifinal losers, 9:30 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, noon

