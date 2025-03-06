MSHSL Boys’ State Tournament Glance
CLASS 2A
THURSDAY, March 6
At Xcel Energy Center
Quarterfinal
Stillwater 5, Andover 0
St. Thomas Academy 2, Shakopee 1
Moorhead (25-2-1) vs. Lakeville South (18-9), 6 p.m.
Rogers (23-3-2) vs. Edina (20-6-2), 8 p.m.
Friday, March 7
At 3M Arena
Consolation Semifinal
Andover vs. Shakopee, 10 a.m.
Moorhead/Lakeville South loser vs. Rogers/Edina loser, noon
At Xcel Energy Center
Semifinal
Stillwater vs. St. Thomas Academy, 6 p.m.
Moorhead/Lakeville South winner vs. Rogers/Edina winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 8
At 3M Arena
Consolation Championship
Consolation Semifinal winners, noon
At Xcel Energy Center
Third Place
Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Wednesday, March 5
At Xcel Energy Center
Quarterfinal
St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Mahtomedi 0
Orono 8, Northfield 2
Hibbing/Chisholm 7,. Luverne 0
East Grand Forks 3,. Northern Lakes 0
Thursday, March 6 At 3M Arena
Consolation Semifinal
Northfield 4, Mahtomedi 2
Northern Lakes 5, Luverne 3
Friday, March 7
At Xcel Energy Center
Semifinal
St. Cloud vs. Orono, 10 a.m.
Hibbing-Chisholm vs. East Grand Forks, noon
Saturday, March 8
At 3M Arena
Consolation Championship
Northfield vs. Northern Lakes, 10 a.m.
At Xcel Energy Center
Third Place
Semifinal losers, 9:30 a.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, noon
