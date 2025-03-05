MSHSL Boys’ State Tournament Glance
CLASS 2A
THURSDAY, March 6
At Xcel Energy Center
Quarterfinal
Stillwater (22-6) vs. Andover (15-13), 11 a.m.
St. Thomas Academy (23-5) vs. Shakopee (22-5-1), 1 p.m.
Moorhead (25-2-1) vs. Lakeville South (18-9), 6 p.m.
Rogers (23-3-2) vs. Edina (20-6-2), 8 p.m.
Friday, March 7
At 3M Arena
Consolation Semifinal
Stillwater/Andover loser vs. St. Thomas/Shakopee loser, 10 a.m.
Moorhead/Lakeville South loser vs. Rogers/Edina loser, noon
At Xcel Energy Center
Semifinal
Stillwater/Andover winner vs. St. Thomas/Shakopee winner, 6 p.m.
Moorhead/Lakeville South winner vs. Rogers/Edina winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 8
At 3M Arena
Consolation Championship
Consolation Semifinal winners, noon
At Xcel Energy Center
Third Place
Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Wednesday, March 5
At Xcel Energy Center
Quarterfinal
St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Mahtomedi 0
Orono 8, Northfield 2
Hibbing/Chisholm (19-9) vs. Luverne (22-4-2), 6 p.m.
East Grand Forks (13-13-2) vs. Northern Lakes (19-8-1), 8 p.m.
Thursday, March 6
At 3M Arena
Consolation Semifinal
Mahtomedi vs. Northfield, 10 a.m.
Hibbing-Chisholm/Luverne loser vs. East Grand Forks/Northern Lakes loser, noon
Friday, March 7
at Xcel Energy Center
Semifinal
St. Cloud vs. Orono, 10 a.m.
Hibbing-Chisholm/Luverne winner vs. East Grand Forks/Northern Lakes winner, noon
Saturday, March 8
At 3M Arena
Consolation Championship
Consolation Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
At Xcel Energy Center
Third Place
Semifinal losers, 9:30 a.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, noon
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.