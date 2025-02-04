MSG contends Oakley’s attorney rewrote portions of book manuscript regarding arrest at Knicks game

NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden says in a court filing that Charles Oakley’s attorney rewrote portions of the manuscript of the former Knicks star’s book to “tell a fundamentally different story from the truth” about the night he was arrested after an altercation at the arena. The filing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York was the latest step in the dispute between the player and the organization that began Feb. 9, 2017, when Oakley began scuffling with arena security not far from Madison Square Garden executive chairman James Dolan and was eventually led out in handcuffs. The filing contains passages where Oakley’s thoughts were crossed out and changed by attorney Douglas Wigdor before being sent back to the publisher.

