Mourinho and Fenerbahce to face Anderlecht in Europa League playoff round

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce is rewarded for squeezing into the Europa League knockout stage by being drawn to face Anderlecht in a two-leg playoff. Fenerbahce placed 24th in the new 36-standings format which was the last qualification place. The Mourinho-coached team will host the first leg on Feb. 13. The return game in Brussels is one week later. Fenerbahce’s Istanbul rival Galatasaray is drawn to face AZ Alkmaar. Two of Mourinho’s former clubs, Porto and Roma are paired. Ajax will face Union Saint-Gilloise.

