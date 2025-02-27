Mountain West Conference seeks mediation over $55 million in dispute in Pac-12 ‘poaching’ lawsuit

The Mountain West Conference is seeking mediation in the case the Pac-12 filed against it in an attempt to avoid paying $55 million in “poaching” fees for bringing five Mountain West teams into its own league. The Pac-12 and some of the teams it is adding filed the lawsuit last year, claiming the poaching clause it agreed to when it signed a scheduling agreement for its football teams for last season was invalid. The clause called for payments to the Mountain West of $10 million for the first team that left, with the amount growing by $500,000 for every additional team.

