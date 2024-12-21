Mount St. Mary’s comes from 10 down in 2nd half, upsets Miami 78-74 in OT

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Javon Ervin hit three of four from the line in the final minute of overtime and Carmelo Pacheco added two more with five seconds left as Mount St. Mary’s came from 10 points down to start the second half to upset Miami 78-74. The victory was just the second all-time over a team from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Mountaineers’ first win over Miami, which has now lost eight of its last nine games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.