MotoGP champion Jorge Martín fractures hand and foot in a crash while testing with new team

By The Associated Press
Aprilia Racing's Spanish rider Jorge Martin crashes on second corner during the first day of the 2025 MotoGP pre-season test at the Sepang International Circuit in Sepang, Malaysia, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Kien Huo)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kien Huo]

SEPANG, Malaysia (AP) — World MotoGP champion Jorge Martín has fractured his right hand and bones in his left foot in a crash in preseason testing with his new team Aprilia. Martín was thrown off his bike in the “highside” crash at the Sepang circuit and landed heavily, hitting his head against the track. The MotoGP series said in a statement that Martín would undergo surgery in his home country of Spain later this week for the fractures, but that scans had ruled out any head injuries.

