Most coaches use schools like Robert Morris as a launching pad. For Andy Toole, it’s become home

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Robert Morris coach Andy Toole is in no hurry to leave the Colonials. The 44-year-old Toole has guided Robert Morris to the NCAA Tournament for a third time in his 15 seasons. The 15th-seeded Colonials face second-seeded Alabama in the first round. While many coaches have used mid-major schools like Robert Morris as a way station to bigger and better things, Toole says he has a deep respect for how the program has evolved during his tenure. Robert Morris moved from the Northeastern Conference to the Horizon League in 2020. Five years later, the Colonials reached the NCAAs for the 10th time since they began playing in Division I in 1976.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.